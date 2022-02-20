Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to announce sales of $1.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the lowest is $1.63 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $6.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.50 billion to $6.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by ($0.64). CACI International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CACI International from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CACI International from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CACI International from $299.00 to $286.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on CACI International in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CACI International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.00.

In other CACI International news, insider Deette Gray sold 3,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.30, for a total transaction of $1,247,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,282,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CACI International during the first quarter worth about $93,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 255.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in CACI International by 119.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI International stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.54. 358,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,160. CACI International has a 12 month low of $215.18 and a 12 month high of $290.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.00.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

