Zacks: Analysts Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to Announce $1.60 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) to report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Pinnacle Financial Partners posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full-year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.17.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $306,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $583,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,482 shares of company stock worth $1,144,070 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $3,667,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,676.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,221,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,578 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after purchasing an additional 486,938 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,400,000 after purchasing an additional 428,911 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,308,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,115,000 after acquiring an additional 347,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $97.53 on Tuesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $77.93 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

