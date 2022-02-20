Zacks: Analysts Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Announce $2.00 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to report earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.85. Macy’s posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full-year earnings of $4.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.76 to $5.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Macy’s.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

M has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Macy’s by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.70. 21,774,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,670,223. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $37.95.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

