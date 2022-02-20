Zacks: Analysts Expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $532.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post $532.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $528.60 million to $535.00 million. Check Point Software Technologies reported sales of $507.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.42 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $148.00 to $154.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.45.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.79. 1,324,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,551. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.39. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $133.87. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,004,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,846,000 after buying an additional 1,977,355 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $119,675,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 167.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,054,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,477,000 after buying an additional 659,597 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $66,202,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 395.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,158,000 after buying an additional 516,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.