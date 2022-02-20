Zacks: Analysts Expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the highest is $0.12. aTyr Pharma reported earnings of ($0.47) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($0.92). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for aTyr Pharma.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIFE. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.97.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $14,210,000. FMR LLC grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,675,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after buying an additional 91,196 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. 72.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIFE stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 112,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,394. The firm has a market cap of $139.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.52. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $13.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.28.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

