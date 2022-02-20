Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will announce earnings per share of $0.96 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the lowest is $0.93. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on TPX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $37.41. 3,272,613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,386,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. Tempur Sealy International has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempur Sealy International (TPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.