Wrapped Bitcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $10.50 Billion (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 19th. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $39,962.83 or 1.00022891 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $10.50 billion and $146.65 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.30 or 0.00065815 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00025062 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002305 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00018160 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.70 or 0.00344637 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 262,862 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

