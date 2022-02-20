Wing Finance (WING) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.29 Million

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major exchanges. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00043974 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,639.01 or 0.06889392 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,326.69 or 1.00055511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00049037 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00051511 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

