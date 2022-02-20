WhiteCoin Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $415.37 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00024166 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016138 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004165 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001380 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.