Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.73

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.73 and traded as low as $11.10. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 5,293 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Where Food Comes From from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFCF. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From during the 2nd quarter worth $656,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From during the 2nd quarter worth $378,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 127,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Where Food Comes From during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Where Food Comes From by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. 6.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Where Food Comes From Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFCF)

Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.

