Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.73

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.73 and traded as low as $11.10. Where Food Comes From shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 5,293 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Where Food Comes From from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.73.
Where Food Comes From Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WFCF)
Where Food Comes From, Inc engages in the provision of food production audits. It uses rigorous verification processes to ensure that claims made by food producers and processors are accurate. It operates through the following segments: Verification and Certification, Software Sales and Related Consulting, and Other.
