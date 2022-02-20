Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.900-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Western Union from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Western Union from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.90.

NYSE:WU traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.73. 6,556,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,165,821. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.95. Western Union has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

Western Union declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WU. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Western Union by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 76,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 30,046 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

