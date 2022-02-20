Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 1,349,490 Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,273,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,349,490 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of SPX FLOW worth $239,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4,512.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 740.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FLOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SPX FLOW from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Shares of SPX FLOW stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $88.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 1.61.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $394.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.50 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.