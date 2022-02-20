Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 47.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,956,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,563,655 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.11% of Owens & Minor worth $248,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $91,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:OMI opened at $37.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.31. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $49.16.

In related news, COO Jeffrey T. Jochims sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment consists of the United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services businesses. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through production and kitting operations.

