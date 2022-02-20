Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 98.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,200,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 594,379 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $229,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.4% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 20.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARE. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In other news, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total value of $1,226,043.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $510,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,825 shares of company stock worth $4,283,310 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $185.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.89 and its 200 day moving average is $203.45. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.37 and a twelve month high of $224.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

