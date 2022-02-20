Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.870-$0.930 EPS.

WRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of WRE stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.57 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $27.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 485.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $530,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Washington Real Estate Investment Trust

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

