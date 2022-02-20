W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.180-$5.300 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. StockNews.com lowered W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised W. P. Carey from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

Shares of WPC opened at $76.36 on Friday. W. P. Carey has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.055 per share. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 171.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in W. P. Carey by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,086,000 after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in W. P. Carey by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,946,000 after acquiring an additional 66,983 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in W. P. Carey by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 319,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

