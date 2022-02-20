Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $17.25 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 955,905 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $428,118,000 after buying an additional 6,485,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $127,703,000 after buying an additional 4,299,683 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,980,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $228,374,000 after buying an additional 1,828,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GOLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James set a $27.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $25.37.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.43%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

