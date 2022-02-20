Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 175,815 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 31.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 376,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,815 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $15,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 132,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,252 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 28,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.37. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.40 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FITB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.46.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.