Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $16.67 Million Investment in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 46,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,667,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,294,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,810,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 52,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,871,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 21,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Moody’s from $430.00 to $402.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.27.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $323.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $272.60 and a 52-week high of $407.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $361.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $373.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.62, for a total transaction of $176,395.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

