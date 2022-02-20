Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $14.25 Million in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 877,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,254,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 7.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 19.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISEE opened at $14.60 on Friday. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $19.32. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.50.

In related news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 5,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $86,022.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $52,511.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,398. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ISEE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IVERIC bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

