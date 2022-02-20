Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 43,759 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,749,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 11.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after acquiring an additional 81,712 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after acquiring an additional 55,303 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $594,766,000 after acquiring an additional 65,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.1% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,227,165 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $580,707,000 after acquiring an additional 169,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $419.25.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.06, for a total value of $38,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,636 shares of company stock worth $657,307. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
About Illumina
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
