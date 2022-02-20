Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 100,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,939,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in Eaton by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Eaton by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.89.

NYSE ETN opened at $153.36 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $126.03 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.75. The firm has a market cap of $61.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.