Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company.

NYSE:VSCO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.91. 1,430,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,633. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.87. Victoria’s Secret has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of Victoria’s Secret stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $59,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $363,556.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $475,763,000. Windacre Partnership LLC lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 7,204,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $372,618,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter valued at about $217,552,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria's Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

