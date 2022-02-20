Vestcor Inc Invests $1.10 Million in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 32,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Radware by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after buying an additional 180,558 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at $931,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Radware by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 83,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Radware by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDWR opened at $30.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.32, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. Radware Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.93 and a 52-week high of $42.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.82.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on RDWR shares. StockNews.com lowered Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded Radware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

