Vestcor Inc Has $796,000 Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,064 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,986 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,490 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $187.09 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $239.91. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.845 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NXPI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

