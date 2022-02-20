Vestcor Inc Cuts Position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 49.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,377 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 252,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,364,000 after buying an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,798,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.43.

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $183.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 80.69. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.91 and a 1 year high of $288.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.