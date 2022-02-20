Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 6,628 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,553,000 after purchasing an additional 154,442 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,202,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,735,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,155,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,931,000 after purchasing an additional 245,179 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,915,000 after purchasing an additional 126,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,896 shares in the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $174.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.80. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $126.42 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.875 dividend. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.56.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

