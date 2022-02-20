Verition Fund Management LLC Buys New Shares in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Colfax alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Colfax in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colfax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.38.

Shares of NYSE:CFX opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $54.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 4,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $192,613.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.