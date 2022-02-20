Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

VLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

NASDAQ:VLDR remained flat at $$4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,623. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $21.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $820.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,838,000 after buying an additional 2,932,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,769,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,235,000 after acquiring an additional 411,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,046,000 after buying an additional 950,786 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 264,393 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.