Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.
VLDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
NASDAQ:VLDR remained flat at $$4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,644,623. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $21.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $820.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.89.
About Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.
