Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 9.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vedanta by 58.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 538.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vedanta by 29.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vedanta in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of VEDL stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. Vedanta Limited has a 52-week low of $5.33 and a 52-week high of $20.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.