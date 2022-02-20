Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,589 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $219.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.44. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $194.11 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

