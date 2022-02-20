Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,631 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 91.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,953,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,857,000 after purchasing an additional 933,187 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth $78,604,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,512,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,364,000 after purchasing an additional 482,777 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $102.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.95. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

