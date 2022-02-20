USDJ (USDJ) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 20th. USDJ has a market cap of $14.82 million and $425,473.00 worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00044373 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.79 or 0.06868457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,236.84 or 0.99942605 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00051553 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . USDJ’s official website is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars.

