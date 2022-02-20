Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $233.70.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPST. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Upstart from $315.00 to $245.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Upstart alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $1,080,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 278 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.52, for a total transaction of $55,188.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 872,201 shares of company stock valued at $148,047,359 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Upstart by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,845,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,096,000 after purchasing an additional 594,854 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Upstart by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Upstart by 519.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 12,727 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPST traded down $9.58 on Tuesday, reaching $130.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,822,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,582. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.56. Upstart has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.