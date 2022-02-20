United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 309.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 503.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of XYL opened at $90.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.49. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.44 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

