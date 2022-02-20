United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 6,289 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 277,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $7,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REET. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,564,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,110,000 after purchasing an additional 275,158 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,161,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,657,000 after buying an additional 102,913 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,029,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,629,000 after buying an additional 90,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,682,000 after buying an additional 829,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,581,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day moving average of $29.00. iShares Global REIT ETF has a one year low of $24.27 and a one year high of $30.78.

