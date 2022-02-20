United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $158.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.02 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.