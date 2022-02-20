United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 7,219 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,278 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 145.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,278,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307,242 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $204,295,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,404.3% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,864,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,182 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $122,728,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,055,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $123.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

