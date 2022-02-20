UBS Group AG Sells 248,035 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,978,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 248,035 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Infosys were worth $133,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFY. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.36. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upped their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

