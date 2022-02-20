UBS Group AG Purchases 657,708 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 179.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,024,035 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 657,708 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $154,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 226,402 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $34,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at about $2,758,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 26.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,769 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 23.9% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 11,941 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 271.1% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 47,731 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx stock opened at $194.92 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $201.51 and its 200-day moving average is $184.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. Xilinx had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

In related news, EVP Vincent Tong sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $3,918,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $124,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,589 shares of company stock worth $6,185,579 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XLNX. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Xilinx from $169.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Xilinx from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Xilinx from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xilinx currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.91.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.