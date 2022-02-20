UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,108,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,882 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $165,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

IUSB stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $54.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

