UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,931 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $142,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,081,000 after purchasing an additional 34,867 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,340,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,303,000 after purchasing an additional 109,581 shares during the period.

IWV stock opened at $252.57 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $223.18 and a 1 year high of $280.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $266.35 and a 200 day moving average of $266.79.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

