Two Sigma Securities LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FIS opened at $95.64 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.91 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.67 and a 200-day moving average of $117.28.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 229.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.42.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

