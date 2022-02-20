Two Sigma Securities LLC Invests $579,000 in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 71,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 39.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,609 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 9.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth approximately $32,726,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth approximately $392,000. 26.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of GFI stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

