Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $683,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $51.06 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $43.74 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24.

