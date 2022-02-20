Two Sigma Securities LLC Buys 66,666 Shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 882.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,666 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CEMEX by 1,473.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the third quarter worth $228,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the third quarter worth $50,000. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.20 price target on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.43.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.80.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

