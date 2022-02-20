Two Sigma Investments LP Increases Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 260.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,304 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $36,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,312,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 841,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,712,000 after buying an additional 158,452 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VEEV opened at $217.90 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.49 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.61, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $476.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

