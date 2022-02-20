Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,267,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 417,160 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $32,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $2,767,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Doyle acquired 35,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $440,019.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,227,080 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $18.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.49. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 2.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.82.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

