Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,532,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,349,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 441.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 136.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

In other Amcor news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 147,736 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $1,775,786.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 90,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total value of $1,044,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 237,875 shares of company stock worth $2,822,314 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.33 and a 1 year high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 24.98%. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

