Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $30.35 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 299,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,345,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 238.1% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $133.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.48. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $139.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Several research firms have commented on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $2,999,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,765 shares of company stock worth $84,153,866 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

